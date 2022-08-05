Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 49.1% annually over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,174. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $938.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.