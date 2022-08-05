Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BCSF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $937.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.