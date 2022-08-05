Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $937.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

