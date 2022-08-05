Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $927.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.23. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.67%.
Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.