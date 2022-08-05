Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $927.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.23. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.67%.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 129.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.