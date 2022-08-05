Balancer Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Balancer has a market cap of $263.19 million and $24.89 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $6.24 or 0.00026802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,320,345 coins and its circulating supply is 42,173,609 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Balancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.