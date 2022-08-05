Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
Balchem Stock Up 0.7 %
BCPC opened at $126.75 on Monday. Balchem has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day moving average is $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.59.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.
