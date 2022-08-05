Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Balchem Stock Up 0.7 %

BCPC opened at $126.75 on Monday. Balchem has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day moving average is $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Balchem Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

