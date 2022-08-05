Ball (NYSE:BALL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 200,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,668,194 shares.The stock last traded at $72.29 and had previously closed at $71.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Ball Trading Down 18.6 %
The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.62.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
