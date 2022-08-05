Ball (NYSE:BALL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 200,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,668,194 shares.The stock last traded at $72.29 and had previously closed at $71.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Ball Trading Down 18.6 %

The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.62.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

