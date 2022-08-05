bAlpha (BALPHA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $96.00

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 33% against the US dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $165,855.77 and $96.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $9.21 or 0.00040176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00131353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065705 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

bAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

