Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 1,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

See Also

