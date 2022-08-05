Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

NYSE:BLX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.