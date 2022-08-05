Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance
NYSE:BLX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 61.73%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
Read More
