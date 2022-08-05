Banco Santander S.A. Has $140.10 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 234.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698,082 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.18% of JD.com worth $140,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $16,497,000. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

JD.com Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.52. 290,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,127. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.37.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.