Banco Santander S.A. Has $18.42 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,279,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,554. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 354.45, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. Citigroup dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.