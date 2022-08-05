Banco Santander S.A. Has $26.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,170 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $26,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 60,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.