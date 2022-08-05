Banco Santander S.A. Has $50.13 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $50,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.71. 99,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. The stock has a market cap of $188.76 billion, a PE ratio of 184.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average of $189.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.