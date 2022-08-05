Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,162 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,972,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 229,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EWZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,549,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.