Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Bancolombia stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 2,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 161,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 156,261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

