Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 15,200 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

BX stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 53,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,884. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.