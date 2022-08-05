Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,300 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

NYSE FDS traded down $5.13 on Friday, hitting $419.65. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

