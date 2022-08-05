Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,029 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 2.0 %

MCK traded up $6.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.56. 11,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.48. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $192.38 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 407.69%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.