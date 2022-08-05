Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 250.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,747,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,602.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 690,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,184,000 after purchasing an additional 665,314 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. 49,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

