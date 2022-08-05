Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.28. 6,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

