Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 169.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,901 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.24. 8,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

