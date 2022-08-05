Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TT traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,430. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.38.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

