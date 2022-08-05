Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.25. 20,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.