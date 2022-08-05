Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,434 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AWK traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.72. 12,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average is $153.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.63.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.