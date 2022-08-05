Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,335 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.65.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

