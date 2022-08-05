Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,307 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.08% of Ballard Power Systems worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 318,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.61. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

