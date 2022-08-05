Barclays Increases ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 295

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.61) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($3.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253 ($3.10).

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 239 ($2.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4,780.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.18. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 256 ($3.14).

In other news, insider Jonny Mason bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($60,384.76).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

