Barclays Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €13.70

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €14.10 ($14.54) to €13.70 ($14.12) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRARY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.68) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €10.70 ($11.03) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($12.89) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.84 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

Crédit Agricole Announces Dividend

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

