Barclays Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.05.

DDOG opened at $110.49 on Friday. Datadog has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11,049,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,942 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

