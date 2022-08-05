Barclays Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $32.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lyft from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 48.3% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Lyft by 22.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lyft by 126.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,293 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

