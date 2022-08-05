Barclays Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $32.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lyft from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 48.3% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Lyft by 22.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lyft by 126.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,293 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
