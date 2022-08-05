Barclays Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $140.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

