Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,625,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,530 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works comprises about 3.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 5.71% of Bath & Body Works worth $651,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. 102,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

