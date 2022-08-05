BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.67 EPS.
Shares of BCE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 90,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,544. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 109.65%.
BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
