BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.67 EPS.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 90,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,544. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 109.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of BCE by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of BCE by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

