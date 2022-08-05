Beacon Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $334,413.85 and approximately $5,041.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00158861 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008633 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

