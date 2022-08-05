Beacon Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $334,413.85 and approximately $5,041.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003801 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00158861 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008633 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Beacon Coin Trading
