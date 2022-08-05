Beacon Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $334,413.85 and approximately $5,041.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00158861 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008633 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

