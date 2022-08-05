Benchmark Trims E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Target Price to $17.00

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $565.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.50 million.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

