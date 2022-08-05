Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 183,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,355. The company has a market cap of $251.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

In other Benefitfocus news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $319,152.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,376.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

