Berenberg Bank Lowers Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target to SEK 133

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $11.83 on Monday. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.