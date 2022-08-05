Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.37 Per Share

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

