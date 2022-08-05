Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.22.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.16. 20,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,331. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

