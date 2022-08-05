Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.22.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
BERY traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.16. 20,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,331. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
