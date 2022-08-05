Better Therapeutics (BTTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,877. Better Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 32,281 shares of company stock worth $48,042 over the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of Better Therapeutics worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

