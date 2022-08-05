B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. B&G Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.28 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.08 to $1.28 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of BGS traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 4,123,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,966. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in B&G Foods by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 63.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

