BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.
BGSF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 21,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.
BGSF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 21.98%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
BGSF Company Profile
BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.
