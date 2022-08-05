BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

BGSF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 21,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

BGSF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Institutional Trading of BGSF

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BGSF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in BGSF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BGSF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BGSF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

