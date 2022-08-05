BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BHP Group

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 2,050 ($25.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.57) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.63) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

