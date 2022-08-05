BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. BigCommerce updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

BigCommerce Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,235. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,014.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,014.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 379,189 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,989 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 324,700 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

