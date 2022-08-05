BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. BigCommerce updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,235. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,014.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,014.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
