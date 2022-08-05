BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. BigCommerce updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 1,107,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,235. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $69,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $78,618.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $69,178.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,165. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BigCommerce by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

