BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. BigCommerce updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 1,107,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,235. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.
In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $69,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $78,618.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $69,178.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,165. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
