Binance USD Achieves Market Cap of $17.92 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $17.92 billion and approximately $5.48 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,279.79 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003630 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00132540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00062903 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,921,636,048 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.