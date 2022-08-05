BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of BCRX opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

