BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

