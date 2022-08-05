Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Biodesix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of Biodesix stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 107,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,029. The company has a market cap of $110.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

